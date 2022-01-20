© 2022
Governor appoints new Adirondack Park Agency director

Published January 20, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
Adirondack Park Agency sign in front of Ray Brook headquarters
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Adirondack Park Agency sign in front of Ray Brook headquarters

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has nominated a former Franklin County legislator to head the Adirondack Park Agency.

Barbara Rice of Saranac Lake has been nominated by the governor to be the next Executive Director of the Adirondack Park Agency. She would replace Terry Martino, who is retiring.

Rice has served as an APA commissioner and was the first woman to chair the Franklin County Legislature. In 2018 she was appointed the governor’s assistant secretary for economic development.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas said Governor Hochul has chosen a “respected figure” with a “broad and deep understanding of Adirondack issues.”

