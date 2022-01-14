Adirondack Park Agency executive director to retire

The Executive Director of the Adirondack Park Agency will retire in February.

Terry Martino has led the state agency that regulates land use in the Adirondacks for 12 years.

APA Chair John Ernst noted that during her tenure the agency reviewed “some of the most complicated and contested private land projects to come before this board.”

Martino announced her retirement during the agency’s monthly meeting on Friday, noting it would be her last.

A replacement must be appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul.