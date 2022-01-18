Former Mayor Bill de Blasio won't run for NY governor in 2022

Ending months of speculation, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will not run for governor against Governor Kathy Hochul. In a social media video released Tuesday, the Democrat says he will continue to fight inequality in New York City and touted his successes over two terms.

"Now, I made my fair share of mistakes. I was not good with groundhogs at all. Probably shouldn't have gone to the gym. But you know what? We changed things in this town," de Blasio said in the video. "Pre-K for every child, now 3-K coming on, hundreds of thousands of affordable apartments. We've changed policing to make it fair. We showed you can do big things."

De Blasio says he will have more news in the coming days. A Siena poll out Tuesday shows him badly trailing Hochul in the Democratic primary field.

You can watch the video below: