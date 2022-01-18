Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses criticism of the Democrats in the Senate filibuster who are being blamed for holding up a successful vote on voting rights legislation, President Joe Biden’s recent polling numbers and what it could mean for the midterm elections.

Dr. Chartock considers news that United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson potentially lied under oath about a party he held in May against rules which spread COVID and former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s continued insistence of his innocence after resigning following a state attorney general’s report found he sexually harassed multiple women. He also reviews the current situation at the Russia-Ukraine border and the future of nuclear power in the United States.