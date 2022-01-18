© 2022
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published January 18, 2022
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses criticism of the Democrats in the Senate filibuster who are being blamed for holding up a successful vote on voting rights legislation, President Joe Biden’s recent polling numbers and what it could mean for the midterm elections.

Dr. Chartock considers news that United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson potentially lied under oath about a party he held in May against rules which spread COVID and former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s continued insistence of his innocence after resigning following a state attorney general’s report found he sexually harassed multiple women. He also reviews the current situation at the Russia-Ukraine border and the future of nuclear power in the United States.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
