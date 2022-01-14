© 2022
Lake Champlain ferry schedules change

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
File photo of a Lake Champlain Transportation ferry crossing between Grand Isle and Plattsburgh in summer
Pat Bradley/WAMC
The company that operates ferries crossing Lake Champlain is changing operating schedules due to COVID and staffing shortages.

Effective Monday Lake Champlain Transportation will reduce the hours of the third ferry at its Grand Isle-Plattsburgh crossing to a weekday only crossing. The other two ferries will continue to run 24 hours.

The company is implementing its winter schedule at the Charlotte, Vermont-Essex, New York crossing. Effective Saturday January 22nd, ferries on that route will not operate on weekends.

