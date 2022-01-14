Lake Champlain ferry schedules change

The company that operates ferries crossing Lake Champlain is changing operating schedules due to COVID and staffing shortages.

Effective Monday Lake Champlain Transportation will reduce the hours of the third ferry at its Grand Isle-Plattsburgh crossing to a weekday only crossing. The other two ferries will continue to run 24 hours.

The company is implementing its winter schedule at the Charlotte, Vermont-Essex, New York crossing. Effective Saturday January 22nd, ferries on that route will not operate on weekends.