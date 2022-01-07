© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Bill introduced to create local EMS districts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST
Republican New York state senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow communities in the Adirondacks to create EMS districts.

Stec’s 45th district covers the rural Adirondack region of New York. Noting that many small communities in the North Country are having difficulty recruiting and keeping volunteer emergency responders, Stec announced legislation that would allow shared services to include multi-town EMS districts.

He said it would not only improve recruitment but more rapidly and reliably provide emergency services.

NewsEMSSenator Dan Stec
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
