U.S. Canada dairy dispute resolved

A dispute over dairy tariff rate quotas has been settled between the U.S. and Canada. But who benefits from the agreement seems to depend on which side of the border you’re on.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district announced Tuesday that a panel has ruled in favor of the U.S. in a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement dispute over whether Canada imposed unfair dairy tariff quotas.

The Republican says “North Country dairy farmers will receive well-deserved access to the Canadian dairy market after suffering from unfair restrictions.”

The U.S. trade representative agreed, saying that office had “prevailed in the dispute.”

Meanwhile the Canadian Trade and Agriculture ministers say the ruling favors Canada’s dairy industry and is an endorsement of their supply management system.