WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the expiration of the Child Tax Credit amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and news that the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection will be holding televised hearings.

Dr. Chartock also considers the news that New York City Mayor Eric Adams reported and responded to a 9-1-1 event on his first day in office and what it means for policing in the city.