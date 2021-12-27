New Year's Eve celebration in Vermont's largest city modified due to COVID-19

Burlington, Vermont’s New Year’s Eve celebration, known as Highlight, is moving all activities outdoors due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Organizers Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen say they are following the advice of local public health officials and reorganizing Friday’s Highlight New Year’s Eve event.

Most events that had been scheduled indoors will now be outside and performances will occur on two stages on Pine Street and at Waterfront Park.

The event’s director said the health of the community has been their primary concern so change was always a part of their plan.

Buttons are available for virtual or all access attendance.