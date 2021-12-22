Polito announces $3.5 million in IT grant allocations during Pittsfield visit

The funding source is the state’s Community Compact IT Grant Program, which distributes grants up to $200,000 to local governments to invest in technology.

“So Pittsfield previously received two awards through this IT program. The first was a $40,000 grant in fiscal ‘17 for switching infrastructure to enable telephone system consolidation. Sounds basic, but really important, right? And the second was a $95,000 grant to implement wireless infrastructure for internal and public use," said Polito, speaking at a press conference inside city hall. “Today, we are thrilled to announce that Pittsfield will be awarded another community compact IT grant this time for almost $100,000 to tackle another priority which is building a downtown public Wi Fi network, which will help ensure that all residents have access to reliable internet service.”

“I'm pleased to say that for those who live, work and enjoy all of what Pittsfield has to offer, the installation of a public Wi-Fi addresses one of the needs and it really has two primary benefits," said Mayor Linda Tyer. “As the largest city in Berkshire County, we are the home to nearly 45,000 residents. We are a business destination, an employer hub, and we attract hundreds throughout the county and beyond who work here. However, we know that a substantial number of our residents are under-resourced and do not have reliable access to the internet. And in a time when so much of our lives from work to school requires access to the internet, this is more than a want. It is essentially a utility that we need to create a thriving quality of life for every resident regardless of economic status. With this public Wi-Fi network, we will be able to strategically position these Wi-Fi hotspots to bolster digital equity in our community and further narrow the digital divide.”

Tyer says the network will be focused on two of Pittsfield’s lower income neighborhoods, Morningside and the West Side, in addition to the downtown.

“Beyond these high value and necessary additions, the availability of a public Wi-Fi system enhances the experience of those who visit our city," continued Tyer. "As you all know, Berkshire County is a destination and so as Pittsfield, we are part of the art and culture economy here in the Berkshires. And so we welcome thousands of visitors, they come to our city for special events, theater performances, art and cultural attractions. They dine in our restaurants and shop in our in our in our stores. So the presence of high speed internet allows for a more streamlined and robust experience from start to finish, not only for the visitor, but for the organization that's welcoming these visitors.”

City officials say they hope to begin work on the network using the grant money in the first half of 2022.

“I have to recognize an outstanding member of my executive team, which is Mike Steben, for- He is our city's first ever Chief Information Officer, and I want to thank Mike for his exceptional work," said Tyer, to applause. "As the lieutenant governor mentioned, you've succeeded already three times with the community compact grant. This is the most powerful one so far. I'm so grateful for your commitment and for your innovation.”

Western Massachusetts has long lagged behind the rest of the state with access to the internet.

“It was when the pandemic hit that I got struck on the side of my head with many, many families in the big city of Pittsfield, just a couple of blocks from downtown, didn't have access to the internet. Which means they didn't have access to school, and they didn't have access to applying for unemployment insurance, and they didn't have access to books on tape from the library and all the different things, they didn't have access, because access isn't just that the fiber’s coming through town- It's that it has to be affordable," said 3rd Berkshire State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, a Democrat. “Now, there's a couple of people, not everybody, but there's a couple of people in this audience who remembers having a landline at home. Right? And when I remember being a kid, and, boy, there's not too many people going to remember this, but you paid for long distance as a separate charge. And your basic service was about $13. Okay, so think about the expense for a family now, compared to our families growing up. It's a huge expense to pay for these computers that we put in our pockets. Right? And so what has that done? That has tapped the digital divide that the mayor just mentioned, right, is these inequities because of this are growing and growing and growing because they don't have access. And this, mayor, you've worked with Mike to put this program together to give access to a whole lot more people in Pittsfield. And for that, I am grateful.”

Other Berkshire communities included in the IT grant disbursement are New Ashford, Great Barrington, and Cheshire.

This was Polito’s first visit to Berkshire County since the Republican announced she will not seek a third term next year.

Here's the full list of fiscal year 2022 Community Compact IT Grant recipients in Massachusetts: