© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 17, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the stalled negotiations over President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic policy package and Assemblyman Dick Gottfried's push to pass universal health care legislation before he retires next year after 52 years in the Assembly.

Dr. Chartock also considers news that GOP candidates are flocking to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club for events and the Food and a decision by U.S. Food and Drug Administration to lift restrictions on access to the abortion pill.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock