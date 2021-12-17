Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the stalled negotiations over President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic policy package and Assemblyman Dick Gottfried's push to pass universal health care legislation before he retires next year after 52 years in the Assembly.

Dr. Chartock also considers news that GOP candidates are flocking to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club for events and the Food and a decision by U.S. Food and Drug Administration to lift restrictions on access to the abortion pill.