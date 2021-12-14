Construct holds affordable housing webinar as COVID crunch hits market

Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph says the region’s already strained affordable housing situation has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cost of houses that folks are purchasing continue to go up and up and up, and the housing stock has not kept pace with that," said Ralph. "And so it's very challenging for essential workers, it's very challenging for folks who are living in poverty. And it's very challenging for folks who could afford market-rate housing- I think some of the biggest needs are actually, for folks of moderate and middle income.”

The virtual information session that begins tonight at 7 will explain resources for those seeking affordable housing, as well as answer questions from attendees.

