© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Construct holds affordable housing webinar as COVID crunch hits market

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST
The Construct logo is an orange house against a series of yellow lines with "Construct" and "Housing families, strengthening communities Est. 1969" below it
Construct Inc.
/
https://constructinc.org/

Tonight, a Southern Berkshire housing nonprofit is holding an affordable housing webinar.

Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph says the region’s already strained affordable housing situation has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cost of houses that folks are purchasing continue to go up and up and up, and the housing stock has not kept pace with that," said Ralph. "And so it's very challenging for essential workers, it's very challenging for folks who are living in poverty. And it's very challenging for folks who could afford market-rate housing- I think some of the biggest needs are actually, for folks of moderate and middle income.”

The virtual information session that begins tonight at 7 will explain resources for those seeking affordable housing, as well as answer questions from attendees.

Tags

NewsConstruct Inc
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More