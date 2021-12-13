Gottfried to retire from New York state Assembly after 52 years

© 2021

Richard Gottfried, dean of NY Legislature, to retire after 52 years
WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST
NYS Assemblyman Richard Gottfried
The dean of the New York state Assembly is retiring after 52 years.

Richard Gottfried, a Manhattan Democrat from the 75th district, says his run as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history will conclude at the end of his 26th term next year. Elected at age 23, Gottfried is now 74.

A champion for progressive causes, Gottfried has long served as the powerful chair of the Health Committee. He says he is retiring from a career “while I’m still loving it.”

In recent months, Gottfried clashed with the Cuomo administration over COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

“I think the problems that I’ve had and that I think New Yorkers have had with the Health Department, I think are the responsibility of [Gov. Cuomo],” he told WAMC in September.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul says the impact of the laws Gottfried “authored and of his leadership will be felt by New Yorkers for generations.”

