New York State Assembly Health Committee Chair Gottfried Reacts To Zucker's Ouster
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker is resigning after more than six years in the role. The Cuomo administration holdover who oversaw the state’s COVID-19 response is staying on until Governor Kathy Hochul names his successor.
The change comes at a pivotal time in the coronavirus vaccination effort in the state. Joining us now is New York state Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, a Democrat from the 75th district who chairs the Health Committee.