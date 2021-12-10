Lamont appoints Natalie Braswell as interim Connecticut comptroller

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is appointing Natalie Braswell as state comptroller after Kevin Lembo announced his resigned last week.

Lembo, who has been in office since 2011, announced last Friday that he will resign on December 31st because of an ongoing medical condition. Speaking in Hartford Friday, Lamont announced the new appointment and says he expects a smooth transition.

"This is a bittersweet moment, but this is an opportunity to continue Kevin's amazing legacy with somebody who he fully endorses is ready to step in and make the changes we need to keep our comptroller's office functioning at the fullest and most honest way possible."

Since March, Braswell has been the chief of planning, legal and regulatory affairs at the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Before that, she served as general counsel and assistant comptroller under Lembo. Braswell says she looks forward to continuing Lembo’s work:

"Though I've always thought of myself as a public servant and not a public figure, I view this as an opportunity to positively impact the people of the state of Connecticut and continue to do the transformative work that Kevin started," she said.

Lamont says he picked Braswell in part because she has no interest in running for comptroller in 2022.