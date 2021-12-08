Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about local hospitals' response to Governor Kathy Hochul's executive order restricting elective surgeries in hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and an official public health advisory issued by Schenectady and Albany county officials asking residents to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also discusses a push to move a Central Park pool in Schenectady due to its attracting unwanted geese - and their droppings - at its current location.