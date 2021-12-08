© 2021
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published December 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM EST
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about local hospitals' response to Governor Kathy Hochul's executive order restricting elective surgeries in hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and an official public health advisory issued by Schenectady and Albany county officials asking residents to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also discusses a push to move a Central Park pool in Schenectady due to its attracting unwanted geese - and their droppings - at its current location.

