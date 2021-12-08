Burlington voters decide fate of two bonds

Results are in after Burlington voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide on two multi-million dollar bonds.

Voters in Vermont’s largest city were asked to authorize up to $20 million to improve Burlington’s electric and energy conservation systems in order to further the city’s Net Zero Energy goals. Nearly 70% of those who voted approved it.

The other bond sought to authorize up to $40 million in bonds to continue funding capital improvement infrastructure projects. While 57 percent of voters said yes compared to 42 percent, the result failed to meet the required two-thirds majority to pass. The money would have been used to continue upgrades of sidewalks, roads, and other physical infrastructure.

The mayor’s office released a statement saying “Over the coming weeks, the City team will evaluate how to most effectively move forward ....to find another route to address our public infrastructure needs that the taxpayers can support.”

Voter turnout for Burlington’s special election was 20 percent.