Vermont Lieutenant Governor announces Congressional Campaign

Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray is running for Congress, hoping to become the first Vermont woman to represent the state in Washington.

The Democratic Lieutenant Governor started running Monday for the seat that incumbent Democrat Peter Welch is leaving to run for the Senate. That seat is open because Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring.

Molly Gray is the first person to announce a campaign for the state’s sole Congressional seat.

“Not only do I have experience working statewide in our communities and with Vermonters in every corner of this state but also firsthand experience working in Washington serving Vermonters.”

Gray interned in Senator Leahy’s Vermont offices while in college and later worked as an aide in Congressman Welch’s office.

On WAMC’s Congressional Corner, Welch said Gray is a “really good candidate,” but:

“I’m not endorsing. We’re expecting there are going to be probably primaries and there may be other candidates for all of the offices.”