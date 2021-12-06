© 2021
Vermont Human Services Secretary announces retirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 6, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST
Vermont Statehouse (file photo)
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Vermont Statehouse (file)

One of the state agency leaders who has been a near constant presence during Vermont’s weekly COVID-19 updates will retire at the end of this month.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced Monday that Human Services Secretary Mike Smith will retire.

Appointed by the Republican governor in late 2019, it is the second time Smith has served in the position.

Smith has provided weekly updates on statewide testing, vaccine supply and overall pandemic response during the governor’s weekly briefings.

A former Navy SEAL and Vermont House member, Smith will retire at the end of this year.

Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson will serve as interim secretary.

