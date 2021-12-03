Vermonters may harvest a Christmas tree from national forest

Individuals can cut a Christmas tree this year from designated areas of Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest if they have a permit.

A required, non-refundable $5 permit can be purchased online or at Green Mountain National Forest offices in Rutland, Manchester and Rochester, Vermont.

This year, the U.S. Forest Service is providing free Christmas tree vouchers to fourth-grade students in support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. It was created so that the country’s fourth graders and their families could discover wildlife, resources, and history for free.

The students must register online.

