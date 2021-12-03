Adirondack county urges precautions as COVID-19 cases increase

The health department in Essex County, New York is urging people take precautions as COVID-19 cases surge across the region.

Health officials said Friday there is currently a surge in Essex County of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that are outpacing those seen during last winter’s surge. The trend is similar across the North Country, other areas of the state and New York City.

Health officials say household and family gatherings are the source of most cases.

Officials in the rural county are urging vaccination, boosters, indoor masking and testing to slow the spread of the virus and any new variants.

Franklin County declared a state of emergency a day earlier.