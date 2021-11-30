Adirondack Park Agency board reviews potential for solar development

At the Adirondack Park Agency’s most recent monthly meeting, commissioners heard a presentation and discussed planning for solar development in the park.

The Adirondack Park Agency oversees development within the boundaries of the 6 million acre park. It is tasked with assuring that all projects meet the constraints of state constitutional and forest preserve protections.

During the November monthly board meeting, APA commissioners reviewed a presentation on solar planning in the Adirondacks. Agency Special Assistant for Economic Affairs Daniel Kelleher noted a number of questions arose following a similar presentation last year.

“The goal here is to clear up any lingering confusion that the public may have and answer any questions that the board may have related to our role in permitting and planning for solar in the Park.”

Kelleher reviewed current planning initiatives and outreach with developers and communities. But he also noted that the agency has limited ability to regulate solar development in the park.

“The act established the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan which includes land use areas and overall intensity guidelines for the number of principle buildings that may be developed within them. Major public utilities, which include electric generation facilities such as solar, they do not constitute a principle building. And as such there’s no maximum density restrictions in any of our land use areas. There’s no limit or size limit for how much solar you can put on that parcel. However you would still need an APA permit and ensure there’s no undue adverse impact from that development.”

The presentation noted that the Park Agency has an Energy Supply, Conservation and Efficiency policy. In 2018 the board decided not to change it despite split public comments on whether it solar and wind development should be allowed. Executive Director Terri Martino said the policy remains appropriate to the solar work the agency is undertaking.

“Given the volume that we’re seeing with the solar applications our attention has been well served in the review and using the application and the pre-application process and the outreach with applicants. The policy itself endorsed renewable energy. I mean that was a given. Some of the things that are in it regarding dates and different initiatives particularly with the climate initiative that could be a consideration for a future change.”

Board member Art Lussi pondered how they should eventually consider decommissioning solar installations.

“We’re discussing things that are very thoughtful for planning but it’s really hard right now when everyone is new at reviewing these kind of projects and knowing what the long term effects to the environment and how you get rid of the solar panels at the end of their use and that creates another big challenge.”

Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board Executive Director Gerald Delaney said local governments must be an integral part of the planning process for solar development.

“I think the fact that you have 14 towns that have passed some sort of local ordinance with solar speaks to those towns understanding that this is an issue for them. And it kind of goes to the point I’ve been trying to make all along: just because you have the infrastructure there doesn’t mean it’s capable of carrying the power in or out. And so it’s really important to let them decide whether or not they’re going to tackle this challenge. Because everything like this is a big challenge for a small town.”