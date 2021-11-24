Pittsfield sets 2022 tax rate with 5 percent hike for average single family

The city council approved the new rates Tuesday after rejecting a bid to use an additional $1 million in free cash to lower projected increases.

“The tax bill for fiscal year 2022 would be $4,121.67 for the average single family,” said City Assessor Paula King. “This is an increase of $196.57 or a 5.01% increase. If you want to kind of think about budgeting, you're looking at an additional $16.38 a month."

Pittsfield’s valuation has risen to around $4 billion on the back of a booming housing market.

