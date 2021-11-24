© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pittsfield sets 2022 tax rate with 5 percent hike for average single family

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST
A stone building with a colonnade.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Pittsfield, Massachusetts has set its tax rate for fiscal year 2022.

The city council approved the new rates Tuesday after rejecting a bid to use an additional $1 million in free cash to lower projected increases.

“The tax bill for fiscal year 2022 would be $4,121.67 for the average single family,” said City Assessor Paula King. “This is an increase of $196.57 or a 5.01% increase. If you want to kind of think about budgeting, you're looking at an additional $16.38 a month."

Pittsfield’s valuation has risen to around $4 billion on the back of a booming housing market.

Tags

Newspittsfield
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More