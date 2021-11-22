© 2021
Holiday light display returns to Springfield's Forest Park

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST
A scene from the Bright Nights at Forest Park light display
Spirit of Springfield
/
One of the illuminated displays that makes up Bright Nights at Forest Park

Bright Nights was held in 2020, but with restrictions

The largest holiday light display in New England returns this week to Springfield’s largest public park.

Bright Nights at Forest Park is a 3-mile-long show of holiday scenes, storybook characters, and local landmarks illustrated with more than 670,000 LED lights.

This is the 27th consecutive year Bright Nights has been held. The show went on last year with some restrictions due to the pandemic. This year, all the usual amenities are back.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, the organization that produces Bright Nights along with the city of Springfield’s parks department.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
