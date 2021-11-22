Holiday light display returns to Springfield's Forest Park

The largest holiday light display in New England returns this week to Springfield’s largest public park.

Bright Nights at Forest Park is a 3-mile-long show of holiday scenes, storybook characters, and local landmarks illustrated with more than 670,000 LED lights.

This is the 27th consecutive year Bright Nights has been held. The show went on last year with some restrictions due to the pandemic. This year, all the usual amenities are back.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, the organization that produces Bright Nights along with the city of Springfield’s parks department.