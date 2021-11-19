Plattsburgh Common Council considers a number of items including annexation of parcel to town

The Plattsburgh Common Council met Thursday evening. Among the items considered was a proposed annexation of city land to the adjacent town.

The council approved a series of routine requests such as budget transfers, allowing holiday light displays, and street closures for a parade.

A proposed annexation of an 18 acre property on LeMay Drive was also on the agenda for final approval.

The annexation had been the subject of a joint public hearing between the city and town in late October. At the time Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman explained the purpose of their petition to obtain the property.

“It’s something that is an annexation but really is a boundary line adjustment that is mutually beneficial codified in the spirit of the Plattsburgh Compact. So I will keep my statement simple here and just request that a copy of the settlement agreement be placed in the record.”

South Plattsburgh Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners Chair Wallace Day asked the two municipalities to pause the annexation process.

“Since we have not been consulted during the annexation we kindly ask that you place this process on hold until we the South Plattsburgh Fire District and Board of Fire Commissioners have an opportunity to discuss possible ramifications with our attorney for our fire district and our bonding company," said Day. "We are bound by a process of alteration of boundaries of the fire district Section 172A under the laws of New York state. We are also a district which is bonded and therefore we must confirm that the bonding companies and the process and value of the properties do no jeopardize our bonding and the reports that we must file annually.”

The annexation of the land, which is next to the Plattsburgh International Airport and largely within the town, was approved without debate.

Common councilors also heard an update on the search for a new police chief. Mayor Chris Rosenquest reported that about 50 applicants were narrowed to about 15 that a selection committee reviewed.

“We scored those candidates. The top nine, I believe, were invited for a Zoom interview. We performed a full day of Zoom interviews on Veterans Day. We whittled that down. Those four or five candidates will be coming to the city of Plattsburgh over this weekend to do in-person interviews," the mayor said. "And then from there the request of that selection committee was a recommendation for two hires that the selection committee would be comfortable with if either of them were hired for the city of Plattsburgh. Then as per the charter it’s the mayor’s obligation to make the appointment recommendation to the council.”

Some local grocery stores are concerned they may not get supplies of turkeys in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Ward 1 Democrat Jamie Canales announced that a number of local businesses and groups will give away gobblers, food and clothing next week.

“This Tuesday at 83 Bridge Street there’s a lot of local businesses and philanthropists that have got together along with one of the state commissioners that will be giving out hundreds of turkeys.”

Mayor Rosenquest interjects: “Councilor Canales is not exaggerating. And I’m not kidding. Like...”

Canales finishes: “Hundreds.”

The mayor emphasizes, “Hundreds of turkeys being handed out.”

Councilor Canales adds, “There’ll be coats being given out.”