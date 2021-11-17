Warren County soldier killed during Korean War accounted for

A Warren County soldier killed during the Korean War has been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Army Sergeant Howard Belden of Hague was accounted for in October.

The 19-year-old was a member of the 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action in December 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir.

He’s the latest area resident to be accounted for after North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members in 2018.

Belden’s name has been recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Belden will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

