Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock dicusses a move by a group of Democratic lawmakers to revive an effort to pay the families of Black veterans who fought on behalf of the nation during World War II for benefits they were denied or prevented from taking full advantage of, the agreement between the U.S. and China to cut carbon emissions and inflation under the Biden administration.

Dr. Chartock also addresses the release of hundreds of pages of interviews from the state Attorney General's investigation into sexual harassment complaints against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.