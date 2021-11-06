Rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for children begins

States in the Northeast are rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children between 5 and 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead to youngsters receiving the Pfizer shot.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says there will be more than 500 locations in the commonwealth for parents to vaccinate their children, including non-traditional locations like museums and aquariums.

Baker says vaccines began to ship to Massachusetts last week and he does not anticipate supply issues like when the shot became available for adults.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says his office has been working with pediatricians and school superintendents to set up popup sites at schools to make it easier to vaccinate students.

Authorities say there is enough supply for the 28 million children in the age group. It requires two shots three weeks apart.

To help us understand the process, we spoke with Dr. Kristen Navarette, a pediatrician who serves as medical director of MVP Health Care.