© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Rollout of COVID-19 vaccine for children begins

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 6, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT
Dr. Kristen Navarette
MVP Health Care
/
Dr. Kristen Navarette

States in the Northeast are rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children between 5 and 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead to youngsters receiving the Pfizer shot.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says there will be more than 500 locations in the commonwealth for parents to vaccinate their children, including non-traditional locations like museums and aquariums.

Baker says vaccines began to ship to Massachusetts last week and he does not anticipate supply issues like when the shot became available for adults.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says his office has been working with pediatricians and school superintendents to set up popup sites at schools to make it easier to vaccinate students.

Authorities say there is enough supply for the 28 million children in the age group. It requires two shots three weeks apart.

To help us understand the process, we spoke with Dr. Kristen Navarette, a pediatrician who serves as medical director of MVP Health Care.

Tags

NewsCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID VaccineCOVID-19 vaccination clinic
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus