Sixth annual Lantern Parade in Albany's Washington Park Sunday

The sixth annual Albany Lantern Parade in Washington Park is Sunday.

The in-person version of the event is back.

Lantern Walk Organizer Sarah Read says it’s all about community, to share some light as the days become shorter.

“It’s to celebrate simplicity, art, people coming together, and kind of welcoming this earlier darkness,” Read said.

At 4:30 p.m., participants will gather at the Lake House and begin to walk at sundown.

Read says all lanterns will be hand-held, not released into the sky or lake. Battery-operated tealight candles will be available.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I am so thankful the in-person version of the Albany Lantern Parade is returning this year to provide our residents an opportunity to reconnect with one-another as we work every day to overcome one of the most challenging periods of our lifetimes. The City of Albany is proud to showcase one of the Crown Jewels of our city, Washington Park, and once again co-sponsor this event alongside the Washington Park Conservancy.”