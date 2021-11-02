Macksey elected mayor of North Adams

According to unofficial results, Jennifer Macksey has been elected the next mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts.

With all five wards reporting Tuesday evening, Macksey has 1,674 votes to Lynette Bond’s 1,478. Mayor Tom Bernard decided not to seek a third, two-year term.

If the results hold, Macksey – Assistant Superintendent at the North Berkshire School Union and a former North Adams treasurer – will become the city’s first female mayor.

Macksey spoke to supporters after the results came in Tuesday night.

"When I said on the campaign trail, that I represent the people, you know damn well I do," Macksey said to applause.

"I'm so excited, this is something I've always wanted to do," Macksey told WAMC. "I'm so proud of the community and I'm ready to get to work."

Josh Landes Jennifer Macksey speaks to supporters on Nov. 2, 2021.

Jonathan Nopper says he voted for Macksey Tuesday.

"She is someone who is prominent in the community, she's been here forever," says Nopper. "She's had a pretty decent voice at Northern Berkshire School Union. So I think, when it comes down to it, she's the most qualified person for the job."

Following the defeat, Bond is tossing her support behind Macksey.

"I mean I wish the results would have been different, but it's OK," Bond told WAMC Tuesday night. "We have our first woman mayor of North Adams. I'm quite pleased and I will be right there behind Jennifer Macksey. I will be supporting her 100 percent and I want all of our supporters, I want all of our volunteers to be right there behind her because we want our city to succeed. We want the best for our city."

North Adams has roughly 9,200 voters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

