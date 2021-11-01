SportsReport: Astros beat Braves; Game 6 scheduled Tuesday

MLB:

The World Series is going back to Houston.

The Astros have forced a Game 6 by turning an early 4-0 deficit into a 9-5 win over the Braves.

Pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez gave the Astros their first lead with a two-run, bases-loaded single with two out in the fifth. Martin Maldonado drove in three runs, while Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa each had three of Houston’s 12 hits. Correa also collected two RBIs.

Houston began to chip away after Adam Duvall launched a grand slam in the bottom of the first. The Braves’ other run came on Freddie Freeman’s third-inning blast.

The Astros’ bullpen threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings, with Jose Urquidy working a scoreless fourth to get the win. Losing pitcher A.J. Minter was reached for three runs over one frame.

Game 6 is Tuesday.

Former Boston Red Sox second baseman and television broadcaster Jerry Remy has died of cancer at 68.

Remy had a long and public struggle with lung cancer, and drew thunderous applause at Fenway Park earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a playoff game while using an oxygen tube.

Remy ended his 10-year playing career in 1985, three years before becoming a fixture in the Red Sox’s broadcast booth. He was a beloved figure in Boston sports, known as “RemDawg” by generations of New Englanders.

NFL:

Tom Brady threw for four more touchdowns on Sunday, but his latest interception led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ second loss of the season.

P.J. Williams picked off Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left to secure the New Orleans Saints’ 36-27 victory over the Bucs. Brady turned the ball over three times on a pair of interceptions and a fumble, which the Saints converted into 16 points.

The win could be costly to the Saints, who lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury early in the second quarter. Backup Trevor Siemian took over for Winston and completed 16 of 29 throws for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover. Siemian led the Saints on five scoring drives that produced two touchdowns and three field goals.

Saints coach Sean Payton called Winston’s injury “significant.”

In other Week 8 NFL action:

Backup Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns as the Cowboys defeated the Vikings, 20-16. Rush’s final scoring pass was a five-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds remaining. Rush was pressed into service when Dak Prescott was shelved just before game time with a strained right calf muscle.

Josh Allen threw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Bills to a 26-11 win over the Dolphins. Allen scored on a 7-yard run with 1:07 left and finished 29 of 42 for 249 yards passing for the 5-2 Bills. Tua Tagovailoa finished 21 of 39 for 205 yards and an interception in Miami’s seventh consecutive loss.

Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns before taking a seat for the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 38-22 thrashing of the Texans. Cooper Kupp caught seven balls for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Darrell Henderson had 90 yards rushing and two TDs. The 7-1 Rams earned their fourth straight win and handed Houston its seventh loss in a row since a season-opening win.

Fresh off a convincing win in Baltimore, the Bengals wasted a 31-20 lead in a 34-31 loss to the lowly Jets. Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start and he caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score. White overcame two early interceptions to complete 37 passes, the most by a player in his first start.

Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal in overtime to cap a wild finish in the Titans’ 34-31 win at Indianapolis. The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation, setting up overtime before Carson Wentz threw a costly interception. Ryan Tannehill was 23 of 33 for 265 yards and three touchdowns as the 6-2 Titans overcame a quiet day from NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, who was held to 68 yards on 28 carries.

The Steelers pulled out a 15-10 win at Cleveland despite playing the entire second half without kicker Chris Boswell because of a concussion suffered on a fake field goal. Pat Freiermuth made a nifty catch in the corner of the end zone to put the Steelers up 15-10 with 11:04 left. Ben Roethlisberger had 193 of his 266 passing yards in the second half and improved to 24-3-1 in starts against the rival Browns, including 12-2-1 in Cleveland.

Carolina improved to 4-4 and ended a four-game skid by defeating the Falcons, 19-13 on Chuba Hubbard’s 6-yard scoring run with 6 1/2 minutes remaining. Zane Gonzalez hit field goals of 29, 51, 57 and 23 yards to prop up a Panthers offense that managed just 129 passing yards. The Panthers allowed just 213 total yards, with Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan throwing for 146 yards and two interceptions while being sacked three times.

Adrian Phillips intercepted two passes, returning one for the go-ahead touchdown in the Patriots’ 27-24 victory over the Chargers. Nick Folk kicked four field goals, including a tiebreaking, 30-yard boot with 2:21 left. Mac Jones completed 18 of 35 passes for 217 yards in helping the 4-4 Patriots drop Los Angeles to 4-3.

Geno Smith ran for one score and threw a pair of touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, sending the Seahawks to a 31-7 rout of the Jaguars. Smith finished 20 of 24 for 195 yards, and his 83.3% completion percentage was a career best with at least 20 pass attempts. Lockett finished with 12 catches for 142 yards for the 3-5 Seahawks.

The Broncos ended a four-game skid by blocking two field goals on their way to a 17-10 win against Washington. Melvin Gordon III caught a touchdown pass and ran for the go-ahead score from 7 yards out with 4:31 remaining. He also fumbled with 21 seconds to go, giving Washington the ball at the Denver 24-yard line before Denver’s defense held.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns as the 49ers knocked off the Bears, 33-22 to end a four-game losing streak. Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards, and Elijah Mitchell carried 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown for the 3-4 Niners. Justin Fields ran for 103 yards and a score, becoming the first Bears QB to rush for 100 yards in a game since Bobby Douglass in 1973.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard each had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Eagles in a 44-6 laugher at Detroit. Jalen Hurts had just 14 pass attempts but ran seven times for 71 of his team’s 236 yards rushing as the 3-5 Eagles ended a two-game skid. Jared Goff was sacked a season-high five times and finished 23 of 34 for 222 yards as the 0-8 Lions remained the league’s only winless team.

NBA:

The defending NBA championship have suffered their third straight loss.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-95. Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14.

Utah made its first five 3-point attempts and never trailed all night. When the Bucks got within five midway through the third quarter, Mitchell scored Utah’s first seven points in a 12-2 run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who played without starters Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.

Checking out Sunday’s other NBA action:

The Nets have their first winning streak of the season after James Harden furnished 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in their 117-91 rout of the Pistons. Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected in the third quarter.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points off the bench and Russell Westbrook added 20 in the Lakers’ 95-85 victory over the Rockets. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 13 rebounds as Los Angeles won for the fourth time in five games since an 0-2 start.

The Hornets earned a 125-113 win over the Trail Blazers as LaMelo Ball provided 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 13 of his 26 points while Charlotte outscored Portland, 36-25 in the final period.

Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento in the Mavericks’ 105-99 victory over the Kings. Doncic finished with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against the Kings, who were just 7-for-36 from 3-point range.

NHL:

The Carolina Hurricanes are two away matching the NHL record for longest season-opening winning streak.

The Hurricanes are 8-0 after Brett Pesce scored on a power play 2:27 into overtime to give them a 2-1 victory over the Coyotes. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for his seventh win, blanking Arizona after Christian Fischer opened the scoring in the first period.

Martin Necas also tallied to help Carolina extend the longest season-opening winning streak in franchise history.

The Coyotes remain one of the league’s two winless teams after falling to 0-8-1.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

The Rangers were 3-1 winners over the Kraken as Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal and Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, who set an October team record with five road victories.

Ryan Getzlaf became the Ducks’ all-time points leader by assisting on Troy Terry’s third-period goal in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens. The 36-year-old Getzlaf has 989 points in 1,111 games for Anaheim, breaking the scoring mark held by Teemu Selanne.

Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Blue Jackets their first road win of the season, 4-3 at New Jersey. Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus.

The Kings beat the Sabres, 3-2 on Alex Iafallo’s goal with 6:19 remaining. Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Michigan State has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in school history.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week. The rest of the top four is unchanged from last week, with Cincinnati at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Alabama at No. 4.

The Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan. The last time Michigan State broke into the top five was 2015.

In the final AP poll before the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, Ohio State slipped to No. 6 and Oregon is seventh. No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan and Wake Forest round out the top 10.

NASCAR:

The desperation of NASCAR’s playoffs erupted when non-contender Alex Bowman spun Denny Hamlin to set up an overtime victory in a wild finish for the final spot in the championship finale.

Hamlin led 103 laps at Martinsville Speedway and was out front with six to go when Bowman wiggled and bumped Hamlin out of his way. Bowman later held off Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski to win.

The victory by Bowman prevented one of the other playoff drivers from winning the race and locking up a slot in the winner-take-all championship at sold-out Phoenix Raceway next Sunday. A victory by Busch or Keselowski would have pushed either into the finale.

Kyle Larson, reigning champion Chase Elliott, Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will race for the title.

PGA-BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP:

Lucas Herbert shot a 2-under 69 to win the PGA’s Bermuda Championship.

Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65. Herbert’s first PGA Tour victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.

Third-round leader Taylor Pendrith closed with a 76 to finish fifth.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved