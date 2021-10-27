Momentive Performance Materials to fund projects in Waterford and Halfmoon for environmental violations

New York State says Momentive Performance Materials in Saratoga County will fund $1 million in projects in Waterford and Halfmoon in connection with environmental violations. In May, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced a $2.3 million enforcement action against the chemical company for violating the state’s air, water and hazardous waste laws.

"Violations of New York State's environmental laws and regulations are serious offenses that carry consequences," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. "DEC takes seriously our responsibility to protect public health and the environment and holds polluters accountable for breaking these laws. The $1 million in environmental benefit projects announced today victory for the Waterford and Halfmoon communities and we look forward to continuing to partner with these communities to implement these projects."

In Waterford, Momentive will provide $925,000 for upgrades and repairs at town hall, the water treatment facility and swimming pool, among other projects.

"I appreciate DEC's efforts in this matter," said Waterford Supervisor Jack Lawler. "The settlement will fund infrastructure repairs and the purchase of new equipment for the benefit of Waterford's taxpayers. I also expect that this settlement will mark a new commitment from Momentive to operate in an environmentally responsible manner for the safety and well-being of the residents of Waterford."

The company will spend $75,000 on the construction of an outdoor pavilion in Halfmoon.

"I wish to thank NYSDEC and Momentive for their long-term commitment and investment in our community," Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen said. "The funds that are earmarked to the Town of Halfmoon will benefit our community greatly."

DEC says the projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

In May, DEC said the consent order settled all violations at the Waterford facility going back to 2007. The order included $300,000 in tax forgiveness for the Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District.

At the time, DEC said the agreement would allow Momentive to make the necessary upgrades to prevent future violations and facilitate its transition from a bulk chemicals manufacturing facility to a specialty chemicals manufacturing facility.