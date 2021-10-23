Report predicts climate impact from plastics industry will outpace coal by 2030

A new report says that in less than a decade, the plastics industry will contribute more to climate change than coal-fired power plants.

The report called The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change and is from Beyond Plastics, a project based at Bennington College in Vermont.

The report compiled emissions data from 10 steps of plastics production – from fracking to incineration.

To learn more, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Judith Enck, President of Beyond Plastics, a former EPA Regional Administrator and regular WAMC Roundtable panelist.