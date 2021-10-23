© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Report predicts climate impact from plastics industry will outpace coal by 2030

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 23, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
newcoalreport.png
Beyond Plastics
/

A new report says that in less than a decade, the plastics industry will contribute more to climate change than coal-fired power plants.

The report called The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change and is from Beyond Plastics, a project based at Bennington College in Vermont.

The report compiled emissions data from 10 steps of plastics production – from fracking to incineration.

To learn more, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Judith Enck, President of Beyond Plastics, a former EPA Regional Administrator and regular WAMC Roundtable panelist.

Tags

NewsPlasticbeyond plasticsClimate Change
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard