In Colonie, Sen. Schumer warns of high heating costs this winter

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Colonie Monday morning to outline plans to counter high heating costs this winter.

On a visit to the Senior Services Center, Schumer revealed a two-pronged plan for the federal government to help upstate New York families and residents pay for heat.

"One, to get the federal government to quickly release the Capital Region's Federal Energy Assistance dollars in past years, they didn't release it quickly enough," Schumer said. "People needed the help, and they didn't get it. So we want the dollars there now, they shouldn't wait till December or January when it's really, really cold. But second, I'm telling the agencies that give this money out, it's the Department of Health and Human Services. Second, I'm announcing $100 million increase in the upcoming budget because the prices are high."d

"68,000 seniors live in Albany County, approximately 22% use the HEAP program," said Albany County Department for Aging Commissioner Deb Riitano. "We estimate that another 10% might be eligible, but don't apply. It is disconcerting to know that some seniors will make a choice between paying for their heat or paying for their prescriptions. Either choice will lead to increasing illness among our senior neighbors. We are very concerned about the affordability of heat this winter for everyone, but in particular those who struggle every day to afford their utility services."

Schumer says with the start of the new budget on December 3rd, there should be enough HEAP money to last all through winter. He's pressing HHS to release the funds as applications are logged and says those applications are now available across the Capital Region for seniors and others to fill out.

The federal account was funded with more than $3 billion last year. Schumer says it’s not at risk of failing to make payments, but he wants all payments to New Yorkers expedited given the pricing predictions.

"So to our friends at the Home Health and Human Services Department, which controls the HEAP program, we have four words to the feds to these agencies," Schumer said. "The heat is on!”

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WAMC.

The Democratic Majority Leader says last year, more than 55,000 Capital Region households tapped roughly $20 million in Home Energy Assistance. But with pandemic-related supply-chain issues expected to hike utility prices, he says the pressure is on to get ahead of the problem.

