Troy gearing up for 105th anniversary Turkey Trot

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published October 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT
Troy Turkey Trot
rueckertadvertising.com
/
The Troy Turkey Trot is the nation’s 12th and world’s 64th oldest road race.

A Capital Region Thanksgiving tradition is returning after being sidelined by the pandemic.

Thanksgiving morning the 105th Anniversary Troy Turkey Trot will be held in the Collar City.

"Last year, you might recall it was just a virtual event," Mayor Patrick Madden said. "And though it was a success, you know, we missed getting together in downtown Troy on Thanksgiving morning, and either freezing or sweating depending upon the year."

Madden says this year's footrace will be in-person.

"For those who aren't yet comfortable running in large groups, we respect that and we will also be running the Turkey Trot virtually so you can do it either way. It's one step back toward normalcy when we can get the Turkey Trot going again," said Madden.

Madden says race day gets underway with the Capital Region’s only Thanksgiving Day 10K at 8 a.m. It is followed by the one-mile Turkey Walk and Grade School Mile at 9:30 a.m. and the popular 5K run at 10 a.m.

Due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 and transmission — and the evolving nature of mass gatherings in New York state — packet pick-up times and locations are still being worked out. These and other important details will be communicated as soon as they are finalized. Check this website for the latest updates.

A Race Day App is also being made available.

Dave Lucas
