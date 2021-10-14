Exec. McLaughlin proposes $362M Rensselaer County budget

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Thursday proposed a nearly $362 million budget for 2022. The Republican, who is running for a second four-year term next month, is proposing a 10 percent reduction in property taxes.

“For a property valued at $150,000 full market value – depending on the municipality with equalization – a property taxpayer would save between $77 and $91 in 2022, or a countywide average savings of $84.”

McLaughlin says the county is earmarked to receive $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief and his office is assessing funding priorities, with an eye toward improving water and sewer service.

Rensselaer County is also starting a national search for a new medical examiner after area hospitals bared the current one from using their facilities for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, as required by a state mandate. McLaughlin says Dutchess County is allowing Rensselaer County to use its medical examiner for the time being.

“A long-term solution is definitely still needed,” McLaughlin said during his budget address. “I’ve asked our Health Department to begin a national search for a new medical examiner. And we are in the process of seeking a new and more permanent home for this legally required service.”

WAMC has reached out to Rensselaer County’s longtime medical examiner, Dr. Michael Sikirica, for comment.

