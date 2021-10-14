© 2021
Exec. McLaughlin proposes $362M Rensselaer County budget

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published October 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin proposing his 2022 budget plan on Oct. 14, 2021.
Rensselaer County
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin proposing his 2022 budget plan on Oct. 14, 2021.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Thursday proposed a nearly $362 million budget for 2022. The Republican, who is running for a second four-year term next month, is proposing a 10 percent reduction in property taxes.

“For a property valued at $150,000 full market value – depending on the municipality with equalization – a property taxpayer would save between $77 and $91 in 2022, or a countywide average savings of $84.”

McLaughlin says the county is earmarked to receive $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief and his office is assessing funding priorities, with an eye toward improving water and sewer service.

Rensselaer County is also starting a national search for a new medical examiner after area hospitals bared the current one from using their facilities for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, as required by a state mandate. McLaughlin says Dutchess County is allowing Rensselaer County to use its medical examiner for the time being.

 “A long-term solution is definitely still needed,” McLaughlin said during his budget address. “I’ve asked our Health Department to begin a national search for a new medical examiner. And we are in the process of seeking a new and more permanent home for this legally required service.”

WAMC has reached out to Rensselaer County’s longtime medical examiner, Dr. Michael Sikirica, for comment.

NewsRensselaer CountyRensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlinSteve McLaughlin
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
See stories by Jim Levulis