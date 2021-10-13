Former Albany County legislator dies

The Albany political community is mourning an outsize figure.

Former Albany County Legislator Richard Meyers, who served on the body for 18 years including 15 as Majority Leader, has died at age 86. Current Democratic Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce says Meyers left his mark.

"Mr. Meyers was always very friendly and congenial always had a smile and had a way with people in a way with the voters. And that speaks to his success that he had for so many years in Albany County. And all the wonderful work that he did for boards and institutions and through pro bono work," Joyce said.

Meyers was also a well-known attorney in Albany, practicing since 1959. He served on numerous boards including the Albany County Cancer Society, Albany College of Pharmacy, The College of Saint Rose and Big Brothers of Albany County.

