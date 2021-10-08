SportsReport: Astros defeat White Sox; Rays take down Red Sox

MLB PLAYOFFS:

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays were winners in the first two AL Division Series games. The Astros coasted to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox before the Rays blanked the Boston Red Sox, 5-0.

Houston's Lance McCullers was sharp over 6 2/3 innings, blanking the Sox on four hits and no walks. The 28-year-old McCullers didn’t allow a hit until Yoán Moncada singled with one out in the fourth.

Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI double in the third and a solo homer in the fifth. Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs for the AL West champions.

The Astros got to Lance Lynn for five runs and six hits over just 3 2/3 innings.

Jose Abreu had two hits and an RBI for the White Sox.

Game 2 is Friday in Houston. Lucas Giolito starts for Chicago against Framber Valdez.

In St. Petersburg, Wander Franco put Tampa Bay ahead with an RBI double in the first and scored on an RBI single by Yandy Diaz later in the inning. Randy Arozarena add a solo homer and stole home.

Nelson Cruz also went deep for the Rays.

The Red Sox loaded the bases against J.P Feyereisen in the eighth inning before the Tampa reliever fanned Rafael Devers and retired Hunter Renfroe on a popup for the final out.

Rays starter and winner Shane McClanahan allowed five hits and no walks over five innings.

Losing pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks.

Game 2 is Friday in St. Petersburg. Pitcher Chris Sale will try to help the Red Sox even the series. Rookie Shane Baz (bahz) will start for Tampa Bay.

NFL:

The Los Angeles Rams have rebounded from their first loss of the season.

Matthew Stafford threw for 365 yards and a touchdown as the Rams defeated the Seahawks, 26-17 to improve to 4-1. Robert Woods grabbed 12 passes for 150 yards, and Cooper Kupp racked up 92 yards on seven receptions.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson missed significant game time due to injury for the first time. He appeared to hurt the middle finger on his throwing hand midway through the third quarter and attempted to direct one more drive before turning the game over to backup Geno Smith.

Both Wilson and Smith threw for one touchdown and an interception for the 2-3 Seahawks.

Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.

The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith.

Smith made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement in 2019 and led the Cowboys in tackles each of the past two seasons, but his play had dipped over the past year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says its very unlikely that Smith plays Sunday against the Bengals.

In other NFL news:

Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has returned to practice for the first time since he was knocked out of Denver’s game against Baltimore last weekend with a concussion. Bridgewater worked with the starters and was listed as limited on the injury report. If Bridgewater doesn’t have any setbacks he could be cleared for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

A person familiar with the injury tells The Associated Press that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that won’t require surgery at this time. The person added that Mayfield will continue to play as long as the injury to his non-throwing shoulder doesn’t worsen. Mayfield hurt his shoulder while making a tackle after throwing an interception against Houston on Sept. 21.

Add Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games. The 2019 All-Pro said he “definitely” feels like playing on a short week against the Texans contributed to his hamstring injury, which held him out of last week’s 36-28 loss to the Cowboys. McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

T25 FOOTBALL:

No. 15 Coastal Carolina had no trouble extending its winning streak to 11 games.

Grayson McCall threw a school-record 99-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt before the Chanticleers completed a 52-20 dismantling of Arkansas State. McCall completed 18 of 23 passes for a career-high 365 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Isaiah Likely also had a big night, setting career bests with eight receptions, 232 yards and four touchdowns.

NBA:

The Brooklyn Nets are listing Kyrie Irving as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday against Milwaukee.

It’s another strong indication he has not met New York’s vaccination requirement. Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.

The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated.

There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have the “ineligible” designation.

Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been charged with allegedly pocketing $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

An indictment in Manhattan federal court said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.

The list of those charged include Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.

Federal prosecutor Audrey Strauss said prosecutors have travel records, email and GPS data that proves the ex-players were sometimes far from the medical and dental offices at the times when they were supposedly getting treated. Strauss said that in one instance an ex-player was playing basketball in Taiwan when he was supposedly getting $48,000 worth of root canals and crowns on eight teeth at a Beverly Hills, California, dental office in December 2018.

NHL:

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program. The move comes less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program for at least 30 days.

Price’s wife says on social media that Price is putting his mental health and family first. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin says the teams backs Price and would urge anyone needing help to get it.

COLLEGE SPORTS:

The Big 12 says it will allow its schools to decide the amount of benefits to give athletes each academic year. The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling related to caps on compensation, and a similar decision last month by the Southeastern Conference.

The Supreme Court ruling meant that the NCAA could not ban schools from offering additional education-related benefits to Division I football and basketball players.

The Big 12 is using the legal maximum of $5,980 per athlete as a benefits ceiling.

SOCCER-WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

Ricardo Pepi scored both second-half goals for the U.S. in a 2-0 victory over Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier Thursday night. That gives him three goals in two qualifying matches, both key victories for the Americans in their quest to return to the World Cup next year

PGA:

Sung Kang leads the Shriners Children’s Open following a 10-under 61 in the opening round.

Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit a 7-wood from a fairway bunker to 18 feet on the par-5 closing hole at TPC Summerlin and made the eagle putt.

Sungae Im made five straight birdies on the back and, along with an 8-foot eagle putt on No. 9 at the turn, shot a 63. He was joined by Charley Hoffman and Chad Ramey, who birdied all but two holes on the back nine.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is in good shape on his home turf.

Rahm got off to a fast start on his return to Spain, shooting an 8-under 63 in the first round of the Spanish Open. He was 6 over through his opening eight holes before cooling off.

England’s Ross McGowan was even more impressive with eight birdies and an eagle in a course-record round of 61. McGowan is one ahead of Sebastián García Rodríguez.

Jin Young Ko ran off six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine for an 8-under 63 giving her a three-shot lead through one round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.

It was her 11th consecutive round in the 60s, three short of the record that Annika Sorenstam set in 2005.

Sandra Gal had a 66 despite not making birdie on any of the par 5s at Mountain Ridge.

The large group at 67 included Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf who had not played since the Solheim Cup a month ago.

SOCCER:

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has completed a buyout of Premier League club Newcastle.

The purchase gives hope to fans dreaming of a first title in almost a century amid concerns from human rights activists that the kingdom had gained a foothold in the world’s richest soccer league.

The $409 million takeover had been pursued since 2017. It stalled and then collapsed last year over concerns about how much control the Saudi state would have in running the team amid scrutiny over piracy of sports broadcasts and human rights violations in the kingdom.

The Public Investment Fund has offered assurances to the Premier League that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and in turn the state, would not have any say in the team.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

