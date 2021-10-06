Cambridge mascot is gone

The on-again off-again push to replace Cambridge Central School's mascot and moniker has apparently been settled.

Over the summer, the school board in Washington County voted to retire the Indian mascot, only to restore it a month later.

According to a document obtained by the Times Union, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa in August ordered the school district to stop using the Indians name and imagery, and when that didn't happen, Rosa told Cambridge state education funding would be withheld.

The image and references to it have been removed.

Superintendent Doug Silvernell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He told the newspaper, “When the commissioner starts talking state aid you start paying attention. That’s 54 percent of our budget.”