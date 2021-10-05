WAMC Gives Back During October Fund Drive

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio successfully completed its Fall Fund Drive on October 4th, raising $1,000,000 to support the station’s award-winning news and cultural programming. At the same time, the station mobilized listeners to help provide food for families during the winter months and acquire carbon reduction certificates to limit carbon emissions in the environment.

WAMC’s live, on-air fundraising began on September 27th with $200,000 in contributions already in the Locked Box, and a goal of reaching the $1 million mark. Given COVID-19 limitations, WAMC was, once again, unable to host a traditional Fund Drive. Instead, the Locked Box and Fund Drive were combined with the help of WAMC staff, who fielded calls and online donations.

WAMC was pleased to partner with The Food Pantries for The Capital District, to help feed hundreds of families this winter. The Adirondack Council also donated Carbon Reduction Certificates to supporters of the drive. Donors to WAMC for this initiative will help to keep 100 tons of carbon pollution out of the atmosphere.

WAMC President and CEO Alan Chartock says, “We are so grateful to all who made this million dollar Fund Drive happen. Best radio community anywhere. Than you, thank you, thank you.”

Joe Donahue, Roundtable Host/Senior Advisor, adds: “I continue to be in awe of our audience and the support, guidance and love they constantly provide. Plus, the fact we were also able to assist The Food Pantries for the Capital District shows just how deep that generosity and empathy goes."

WAMC is a listener-supported station that relies on contributions to stay alive. Its fundraising primarily occurs three times a year: February, June, and October. Each drive has a $1 million goal to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or to donate or volunteer, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany, NY; WAMC, 1400 AM, Albany, NY; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston, NY; WOSR, 91.7 FM, Middletown, NY; WCEL, 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh, NY; WCAN, 93.3 FM, Canajoharie, NY; WANC, 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga, NY; WRUN, 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, NY; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford, NY; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster, NY; 103.9 FM, Beacon, NY; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown, NY; 106.3 FM Dover Plains, NY; 96.5 FM, Ellenville, NY; 102.1 FM, Highland, NY; 97.1 FM, Hudson, NY; 88.7 FM Lake Placid, NY; 106.3 FM, Middletown, NY; 90.9 FM, Milford, PA; 107.7 FM, Newburgh, NY; 90.1 FM Oneonta, NY; 99.3 FM Oneonta, NY; 95.9 FM Peekskill, NY; 93.1 FM, Rensselaer-Troy, NY; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM, Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, www.instagram.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.