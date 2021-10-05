Schenectady County manager outlines budget plan to county legislators

The proposed 2022 Schenectady County budget is moving forward.

The Schenectady County Legislature reviewed County Manager Rory Fluman's $342 million budget proposal Monday night. In his 330-page spending plan, Fluman is calling for a 1% property tax levy cut.

“That is in line with the past six years, where we've averaged a 0% increase here in Schenectady County for property taxes. It's something that we work very hard, through sound fiscal policy and practice, to maintain. Last year was our pandemic year. Certainly, we did have a slight tax increase last year, but we are able to right the ship and correct the course and get back to a negative 1% for 2022, “ said Fluman, who told lawmakers that although the current budget carried a 1.95% tax hike, 2021 has been a good year.

"Just in 2020, we were given $5.5 million to help with COVID related activities, from state and federal sources. In 2021, it's been about $4.3, $4.8 million dollars in supports, for COVID related activities. So by and large, much of our expense has been covered by state and federal government, which we're more than thankful for. Going on, we're gonna have to watch it, because we are building in some costs, whether it's public health, you know, just like post 9/11, there was a ton of grant money at that point. And then as the years went on, the grants tailed off. We're envisioning, you know, in the next five years, that's probably going to happen here, you know, or who knows, you know, COVID is changing the world. But for the moment, with state and federal supports, we've been granted the money to do all these things that we've been able to do," Fluman said.

Schenectady County

He added the budget calls for over $22 million in capital investments.

Legislator Philip Fields, a District 2 Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, told Fluman he was pleased with the budget presentation.

"A good budget that on the table for us to consider. And thank your staff for their diligent hard work over the summer and beyond, trying to just cope with the this budget cycle and also just dealing with the pandemic related to last year. You know, one of the questions I think we could see looking back at ‘20 and ‘21, the various costs that you had to incur during the pandemic and what things you're doing this year, I know, the federal government came to help you out, or help us all out, primarily, what, what, what are some of the big costs, and that took place last year, perhaps even continuing this year, that affected our budget?”

Fluman answered “Yes. So, you know, one year ago, you know, I was in the same position, I still would have asked for that 1.95%, because I didn't know what the next year was going to bring. But slow to find out, you know, we were going to be supported by state and federal governments.

Fluman says Monday night was just the beginning of budget review.

"We are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Typically within four days, we can review the entire county budget and we stay as long as we need to into the evening to make sure that we're on track to get it completed, the review piece, by the end of Thursday. That leads us to next Tuesday, where we'll actually have a hearing where the public can come and speak on their opinions of our budget. Those folks can contact us the Schenectady County clerk's office, to the legislature, to either have written submitted valuations of budget, or come in person to be able to speak about the budget itself. And then the following Wednesday, is when the county legislators themselves will have their final vote."

