© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Students struggled with anxiety, depression last year, survey finds

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT
small desks in a school classroom
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Springfield school classrooms were empty for more than a year as the pandemic forced remote learning. It impacted children both academically and emotionally.

Preliminary data released from Springfield Youth Health Survey

The disruption in school routines caused by the pandemic has taken an academic toll on children.

State education officials in Massachusetts last month reported that MCAS test scores fell.

Now, there is information showing how the upheaval affected children’s mental health.

The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts has released preliminary data from its Springfield Youth Health Survey.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kathleen Szegda, the institute’s Director of Community Research and Evaluation.

News
Paul Tuthill
See stories by Paul Tuthill