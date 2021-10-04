Students struggled with anxiety, depression last year, survey finds

The disruption in school routines caused by the pandemic has taken an academic toll on children.

State education officials in Massachusetts last month reported that MCAS test scores fell.

Now, there is information showing how the upheaval affected children’s mental health.

The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts has released preliminary data from its Springfield Youth Health Survey.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kathleen Szegda, the institute’s Director of Community Research and Evaluation.