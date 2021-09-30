Pfizer Booster Shots Available Through Berkshire Health Systems Starting Friday

Berkshire Health Systems will have boosters for anyone 65 and older, those under 65 with chronic medical conditions and anyone else who meets state’s guidelines for receiving the shot. Anyone looking to get the booster must have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior.

“Appointments can be made by visiting or enrolling in our Berkshire patient portal or by calling our 800 hotline, which is 855-262-5465," said Spokesperson Michael Leary. "We recognize that temporarily it appears that the supply may be somewhat limited. We're expecting that to free up in the next few weeks or so. But we are requiring appointments. There will be no walk-ins for the booster.”

Boosters will be administered at BHS testing centers in Pittsfield, North Adams and at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved for boosters.