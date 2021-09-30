© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Pfizer Booster Shots Available Through Berkshire Health Systems Starting Friday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
Berkshire Health Systems logo
Berkshire Health Systems
/
https://www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/

Berkshire Health Systems will have boosters for anyone 65 and older, those under 65 with chronic medical conditions and anyone else who meets state’s guidelines for receiving the shot. Anyone looking to get the booster must have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior.

“Appointments can be made by visiting or enrolling in our Berkshire patient portal or by calling our 800 hotline, which is 855-262-5465," said Spokesperson Michael Leary. "We recognize that temporarily it appears that the supply may be somewhat limited. We're expecting that to free up in the next few weeks or so. But we are requiring appointments. There will be no walk-ins for the booster.”

Boosters will be administered at BHS testing centers in Pittsfield, North Adams and at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved for boosters.

Tags

NewsPfizer VaccineBerkshire Health SystemsCOVID-19
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More