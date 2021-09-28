© 2021
Adams Planning Board Gives Go-Ahead To Greylock Glen Project

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Flags, a lectern and diagrams sit in an empty field with a mountain in the background.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Greylock Glen site in July, 2021.

A plan to build a multiuse outdoor center at the foot of the tallest mountain in Massachusetts has been approved by the Adams planning board.

The Greylock Glen project was conceptualized decades ago, but is only now approaching reality thanks to $6.5 million in state funding received this spring. Now, the town of Adams has approved site plans for the over 9,000-square foot center. Governor Charlie Baker visited the site in July.

“We're going to make sure it gets done, period, because I know for you It's been a long, long time coming,” said Baker.

The Watertown-based engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. designed the plans for the center.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
