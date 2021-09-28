Adams Planning Board Gives Go-Ahead To Greylock Glen Project

The Greylock Glen project was conceptualized decades ago, but is only now approaching reality thanks to $6.5 million in state funding received this spring. Now, the town of Adams has approved site plans for the over 9,000-square foot center. Governor Charlie Baker visited the site in July.

“We're going to make sure it gets done, period, because I know for you It's been a long, long time coming,” said Baker.

The Watertown-based engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. designed the plans for the center.