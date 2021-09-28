Adams Planning Board Gives Go-Ahead To Greylock Glen Project
A plan to build a multiuse outdoor center at the foot of the tallest mountain in Massachusetts has been approved by the Adams planning board.
The Greylock Glen project was conceptualized decades ago, but is only now approaching reality thanks to $6.5 million in state funding received this spring. Now, the town of Adams has approved site plans for the over 9,000-square foot center. Governor Charlie Baker visited the site in July.
“We're going to make sure it gets done, period, because I know for you It's been a long, long time coming,” said Baker.
The Watertown-based engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. designed the plans for the center.