SportsReport: Two New NFL Records Set Sunday; Yankees Complete Three-Game Sweep Of Red Sox

NFL:

Justin Tucker bailed out the Baltimore Ravens after they had wasted a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it past the crossbar as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Lions.

After Baltimore wasted a 16-7 lead, Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. Tucker topped the previous record of 64 yards set by Denver’s Matt Prater in 2013.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

The Buccaneers’ 10-game winning streak is over after Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns to send the Rams past Tampa Bay, 34-24. Stafford’s best pass of the game came early in the third quarter, when he connected with a wide-open DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard score to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 21-7. Tom Brady completed 41 of 55 passes for 432 yards and two scores.

The Chiefs suffered their second straight loss as Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds gave the Chargers a 30-24 win at Kansas City. The Chargers capitalized on four turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes. Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception.

Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive before Mason Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Packers a 30-28 triumph over the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play. Rodgers threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns for Green Bay, which has back-to-back wins since a 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 1.

Cleveland’s defense made sure Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a disaster in defeating the Bears, 26-6. The Browns sacked Fields nine times, with Myles Garrett setting a team record with 4 ½. Kareem Hunt finished with 155 totals yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Titans topped the Colts, 25-16. Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards as he topped the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight divisional game. Quarterback Carson Wentz started for the Colts despite sprained ankles, throwing for 194 yards.

Jameis Winston threw for two touchdowns and Malcolm Jenkins had a pick-6 in the Saints’ 28-13 win over the Patriots. Taysom Hill ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara rushed 24 times for 89 yards. Patriots QB Mac Jones was 30 of 51 for 270 yards and a TD, but he also threw three interceptions, two leading to Saints touchdowns.

The Bengals thumped the Steelers, 24-10 as Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow found rookie Ja’Marr Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores as the Bengals won at Heinz Field for the first time since 2015. Ben Roethlisberger completed 38 of 57 passes for 318 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers.

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that as the Vikings accelerated past the Seahawks, 30-17. Alexander Mattison stepped in for the injured Dalvin Cook and racked up 171 total yards, rushing 18 times for 76 yards in the second half. Cousins went 30 for 38 for 323 yards in his third consecutive turnover-free game.

Von Miller led a defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing in the Broncos’ 26-0 win over the Jets. Alexander Johnson had two of Denver’s sacks of Wilson, helping Denver move to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Wilson was 19 of 34 and was picked off by Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns in the fourth quarter.

Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Dolphins. Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to set up the short field goal. Carr completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Allen quieted his early season critics by throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another in the Bills’ 43-21 thrashing of Washington. Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards and surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th career start. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Cardinals came away with a 31-19 win over the Jaguars as Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play. James Conner capped two long drives with short TD runs, and Murphy delivered the game-changing play when he stepped in front of Jacob Hollister near the sideline and took it the other way for 29 yards. Kyler Murray completed 28 of 34 passes for 316 yards, with an interception.

The Falcons pulled out a 17-14 win over the Giants on Younghoe Koo’s 40-yard field goal on the final play. Matt Ryan engineered two late drives and threw two touchdowns to rally the Falcons. It spoiled a day when the Giants retired the jersey of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs would only say that Reid was feeling “ill” after the NFL Network reports the coach was being hospitalized.

Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker room. But he sent assistant coach Dave Toub to speak to reporters. That is a job that Reid customarily handles.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Reid “seemed fine” when he spoke to the team after the game.

MLB:

The Milwaukee Brewers are the latest major league team to wrap up a playoff berth.

The Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the Mets, 8-4 behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs. Freddy Peralta won for the first time since Aug. 10, ending a skid in which he went 0-2 in five starts. He allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Checking out Sunday’s other major league action:

The Cardinals extended their team-record winning streak to 16 games as Andrew Knizner scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning of a 4-2 decision over the Cubs. Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered as St. Louis dropped its magic number to one for clinching the second NL wild card.

The Phillies’ five-game winning streak ended with a 6-0 loss to the Pirates, leaving Philadelphia 2 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Braves. Phillies starter Hans Crouse gave up a home run to Cole Tucker on his first major league pitch.

Will Smith worked around three ninth-inning walks by striking out the side as the Braves knocked off the Padres, 4-3. Joc Pederson homered and scored twice for the Braves, who have led the division since Aug. 15.

Corey Seager hit two solo homers and the Dodgers claimed their 100th win by blanking the Diamondbacks, 3-0. Julio Urías scattered five hits over five innings of his MLB-leading 19th victory, but Los Angeles remains two games behind the NL West-leading Giants.

Brandon Crawford slammed a three-run homer to cap the Giants’ four-run ninth in their sixth consecutive win, 6-2 over the Rockies. Giants first baseman Brandon Belt left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt.

Tyler Stephenson and Nick Castellanos hit consecutive home runs before Kyle Farmer broke the game open with a grand slam in the Reds’ 9-2 thrashing of the Nationals. Tyler Mahle allowed one unearned run and three hits in six innings as Cincinnati secured its first non-losing season since 2012.

After two dropped foul balls prolonged his at-bat, Aaron Judge doubled in the go-ahead runs to lead the Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Red Sox and a three-game sweep at Fenway Park. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of the ballpark to give the Yankees their sixth straight victory and a one-game lead over Boston for the first AL wild card.

The Athletics completed a three-game sweep by downing the Astros, 4-3 on Mark Canha’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Alex Bregman homered for the Astros, whose magic number to clinch the division stayed at two.

Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth that sent the Mariners to their seventh win in eight games, 5-1 versus the Angels. Jarred Kelenic tied it with a seventh-inning homer to help Seattle move two games out of a playoff slot.

Danny Jansen slammed a go-ahead, three-run homer, and George Springer also went deep for the Blue Jays in a 5-2 downing of the Twins. Toronto will enter the final week one game back for the second AL wild card.

Rookie Shane Baz pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his second straight start, helping the Rays earn a 3-2 victory over the Marlins. Nelson Cruz had two RBIs to help Tampa Bay complete its team-record 14th series sweep of the year.

The Royals earned a 2-1 win over the Tigers behind Kris Bubic, who was reached for just two hits and a walk over seven innings.

Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer and the Texas Rangers avoided their 100th loss by beating the Baltimore Orioles, 7-4 for a four-game split.

Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus is done for the season after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run in Saturday’s game against the Astros.

The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL on Sunday with a sprained right hand.

GOLF-RYDER CUP:

The young guns from the U.S. Ryder Cup team have completed the most lopsided win since Europe became part of the event in 1979.

Daniel Berger won the final hole in the final match for the last point and a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits. The final blow came from Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion. He holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans at least the 14 1/2 points they needed.

Scottie Scheffler showed why he was selected as one of six Ryder Cup rookies on the United States squad, defeating top-ranked Jon Rahm by a 4-3 margin.

Dustin Johnson became the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to go 5-0, completing his perfect week by beating Paul Casey in a match he never trailed.

NASCAR:

Denny Hamlin has earned his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by holding off Chase Elliott and kicking off the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Hamlin got his first victory of the season in the playoff opener at Darlington three weeks ago in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. A breakthrough victory in Vegas proves Hamlin has emerged as a serious contender for his first Cup Series championship after a 17-year career filled with near-misses.

Kyle Busch finished third on his hometown track, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney as the 12 remaining playoff drivers began the second round and the final seven races of the season. Hamlin, Busch and Truex put Joe Gibbs Racing in three of the top four spots.

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Clemson has tumbled from ninth to No. 25 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping its streak of 97 straight weeks in the top 10.

The Tigers lost for the second time this season Saturday, falling in double overtime at North Carolina State.

Clemson’s top-10 streak was tied with Alabama for the longest current run in college football and second-longest in the history of the AP poll, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.

The Crimson Tide remain No.1, followed by Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Iowa. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots, while Oklahoma fell two positions to sixth.

Cincinnati, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida round out the top 10.

