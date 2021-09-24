Former NYS Attorney General Bob Abrams Reflects On Public Service, Role Of AG

Former New York State Attorney General Bob Abrams says public service is a calling.

Abrams, who served as the state’s top law enforcement officer from 1979 to 1993, is credited with transforming the position, establishing offices across New York and taking a larger role in protecting residents and consumers.

Abrams, who also served in the State Assembly and as Bronx Borough President, is the author of a new memoir called “The Luckiest Guy In The World: My Journey In Politics.”

At an event Thursday at the New York State Museum and Archives, Abrams was joined on stage by current Attorney General Tish James, a fellow Democrat who calls Abrams her mentor.

Prior to the public conversation, WAMC's sat down with Abrams after he finished a tour of the archives.