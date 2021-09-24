Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers whether term limits should be enacted for U.S. Supreme Court judges, the approval COVID-19 booster shot and New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker's resignation.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the new subpoenas by a House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

