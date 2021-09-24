© 2021
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published September 24, 2021
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers whether term limits should be enacted for U.S. Supreme Court judges, the approval COVID-19 booster shot and New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker's resignation.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the new subpoenas by a House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
