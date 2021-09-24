© 2021
Connecticut River Cleanup Is This Weekend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Connecticut River Conservancy's annual Source to Sea Cleanup is one of the largest volunteer river cleanups in the country

Connecticut River Conservancy coordinates 25th annual trash removal

One of the largest river cleanups in the country is taking place in western New England this weekend.

This year marks the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th annual Source to Sea Cleanup.

Thousands of volunteers in four states will fan out to assigned locations to pick up trash that has been left along the river bank, at boat launches, in parks, and on trails.

Hired contractors will haul away debris that includes mattresses and tires.

The Conservancy reports that over the course of more than two decades of cleanups over 1,200 tons of trash has been collected.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Fisk, Executive Director of the Connecticut River Conservancy.

