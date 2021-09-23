Freihofer’s Run For Women Returns To Albany Saturday

The 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women takes place Saturday in downtown Albany.

Held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic, the 5K race was pushed from June to September this year. 1200 women of all ages have signed up to run in person on Saturday, along with 300 who will participate virtually. Event Director Kristin Hislop says this year's runners are primarily from the Northeast.

"We've got a really strong masters field. We've got Sascha Scott coming in from Syracuse who just broke masters records, national records. We've got Marisa Sutera Strange, who's run the race for years and years and years and always runs well at Freihofer’s. Renee Tolan is coming back in the masters field as well. And then a lot of our open field are new to the race or haven't raced it since they were young girls themselves. So it's going to be a close race, I think. But you know, honestly, I'm not sure who's gonna win. So it'll be really exciting to see."

Hislop says runners are not required to be vaccinated and all participants and volunteers will be given face masks, however, runners and walkers will NOT be required to wear a mask while covering the 3.1 mile course. Masks will be required in the medical tent.

Hislop says the course is spectator-friendly. While organizers ask that everyone carry a mask, they are not mandatory for spectators.

"It's actually an Outback course, which means the start line and the finish line are the same. It starts on Washington Avenue, just up from City Hall, and we run west. So you've got a slight uphill on Washington, and then it flattens out. And you go a little bit further, and then you make a left into the park. And we do the perimeter of Washington Park, which is really pretty, you got a nice downhill and you go around the lake, and then a nice gradual climb on the way back, back east, and then you make a little turn and head out of the park and head back down Washington, and then you get a little downhill. And so it's always a fast finish on the course, which is, is very exciting."

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan got a taste of that excitement when she ran the course in 2015:

“You know, I'm not a big runner. But when I was challenged to run in the Freihofer’s Run, because I'm the first mayor who's eligible to run in the race, in the city of Albany, I took on that challenge. And it was great to feel supported and to feel as though I could actually accomplish this, and run the race. And so I enjoyed the years that I did run in it. “

The Democrat running for a third term says she has a conflict that prevents her from being able to race this year.

"... but I really encourage women to get out there and do it because you know, it is something that is achievable. It's a great race for runners at every level."

New for 2021: Medals will be awarded to participants at the finish line and free photos will be shared with all participants.

In addition to the road closures and parking restrictions which have already begun, along with NO PARKING in Washington Park from 12 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, the event will also have significant traffic impacts.

Hudson Avenue, between Lark Street and Willett Street

Parking Prohibitions:

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. through Saturday September 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Elk Street, south side, from Eagle Street west to North Hawk Street

North Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. through Saturday September 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Washington Avenue, both sides from South Swan Street east to Eagle Street

Park Street, both sides from Lancaster Street to State Street

North Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:01 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Washington Park, both sides of ALL Washington Park roadways

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 5:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Washington Avenue, both sides from South Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue

Western Avenue, both sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street

Sprague Place, both sides from Western Avenue to State Street

Henry Johnson Boulevard, both sides from Washington Avenue to State Street

Eagle Street, both sides from State Street to Columbia Street

State Street, both sides from South Swan Street to Eagle Street

South Swan Street, both sides from Washington Ave north six spaces on each side

ROAD CLOSURES:

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. until Saturday September 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and South Swan Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street

North Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue

Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:01 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Washington Park, All roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State Street and Madison Avenue

Saturday, September 25, 2021 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Washington Avenue, between South Swan Street and Lexington Avenue

Western Avenue, between Washington Avenue and North Lake Avenue

Robin Street, between Washington Avenue and Western Avenue

Sprague Place, between Western Avenue and State Street

Henry Johnson Boulevard, between Central Avenue and Madison Avenue

Lark Street, between Elk Street and State Street

Dove Street, between Elk Street and State Street

South Swan Street, between State Street and Elk Street

Eagle Street, between State Street and Pine Street

Corning Place, between Lodge Street and Eagle Street

Willett Street, between Madison Avenue and State Street

Lancaster Street, between Lark Street and Willett Street