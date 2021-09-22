© 2021
New Baseball Hall Of Fame President Rawitch Hopes 2022 Will Mark Return To Normal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published September 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
It was an unusual summer for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. With no Class of 2021 inductees, the annual induction ceremony honored the Class of 2020, after a long delay, in September instead of the customary July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the baseball mecca in upstate New York is looking forward once again. And it’s doing so with a new leader. Josh Rawitch has just taken over as the new president of the Hall following a leadership shakeup there earlier this year.

Rawitch has spent the past decade working for the Arizona Diamondbacks after 15 years in the L.A. Dodgers front office. He becomes the Hall’s eighth president.

